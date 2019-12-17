Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
Introduction to MBA Studies hosted by Anderson University, 1-2 p.m., 1100 E. Fifth St.
Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Christmas from the Heart of Nashville hosted by Mark209, 7-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Lapel
Twas the Movie Before trivia night (for those 18 and over), 5-6:30 p.m., Lapel Community Library.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.