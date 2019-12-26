LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events planned for Friday:

Anderson

Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

Christmas Tours of the Gruenewald Home, 1 p.m., 626 N. Main St.

Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Friday Night Karaoke Party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Buttons & Badges, 2-3:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

