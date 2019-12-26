Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Christmas Tours of the Gruenewald Home, 1 p.m., 626 N. Main St.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Friday Night Karaoke Party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Buttons & Badges, 2-3:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
