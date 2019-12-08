Activities and events planned for Monday:
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Socrates Café meeting, 7-9 p.m., Museum of Madison County, 7 W. 11th St.
Elwood
- Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
Muncie
- Wreath Making Workshop, 6-7 p.m., Wasson Nursery Garden Center, 3737 N. 500W.
