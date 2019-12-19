Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
- Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
- Madison County Shrine Club and Dev’s Deep Fried breaded tenderloin and breaded chicken breast dinner, 5-9 p.m., 2419 White St.
- Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- Eighth annual K-LOVE Christmas Tour; doors open, 6 p.m.; concert, 7 p.m.; Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
- “The Nutcracker” ballet, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
- Cook & Belle’s 10th annual Christmas Show, doors open, 6:30 p.m.; show, 7:30 p.m.; auditorium of Muncie Central High School, Walnut Street.
