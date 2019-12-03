LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Wednesday:

Anderson

Women’s League meeting and party in honor of Deborah Stapleton who is retiring, 11 a.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.

Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.

Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

City Choirs concert, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Frankton

Meatloaf dinner, 5:30 p.m., Frankton American Legion.

Pendleton

Senior euchre (60 and over), 1 p.m., every first Wednesday, Pendleton Community Library, 595 Water St.

