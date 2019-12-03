Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
Women’s League meeting and party in honor of Deborah Stapleton who is retiring, 11 a.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
City Choirs concert, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Frankton
Meatloaf dinner, 5:30 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
Pendleton
Senior euchre (60 and over), 1 p.m., every first Wednesday, Pendleton Community Library, 595 Water St.
