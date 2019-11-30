LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events planned for Sunday:

Anderson

  • Festival of Trees open, noon-5 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Bonnie and Sherri’s Dance Recital, 3 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2,” 5:30-10:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Skating at Dickmann Town Center, noon-6 p.m., 12th and Meridian Streets. No cost.

Fortville

Fortville Winter Festival, downtown, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

