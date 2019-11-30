Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Sunday:
Anderson
- Festival of Trees open, noon-5 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Bonnie and Sherri’s Dance Recital, 3 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2,” 5:30-10:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Skating at Dickmann Town Center, noon-6 p.m., 12th and Meridian Streets. No cost.
Fortville
Fortville Winter Festival, downtown, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
