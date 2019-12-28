LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events planned for Sunday:

Anderson

Pet Nail Trims hosted by sit-stay-play in-home pet sitting & more, 1-2:30 p.m., Tractor Supply Co., 6818 S. Scatterfield Road.

Christmas Cookie Decorating Party, 2-3 p.m., Heaven’s Delight, 1309 Park Road.

Family Karaoke Night, 6-9 p.m., LovEvents Banquet Hall & Catering, 2803 Broadway.

Wesley 50th Anniversary Celebration, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.

Fishers

A Merry Prairie Holiday, 6-10 p.m., Conner Prairie

Indianapolis

Nickelodeon Day at Indy Fuel game against Wheeling Nailers, 3:05 p.m., Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds

