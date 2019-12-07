Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
- Holiday Tea Blending Party (all ages), 2-4 p.m., Jackrabbit Coffee, 525 W. 11th St. Hosted by Sleepy Jean’s Tea Co. and Jackrabbit Coffee.
- "White Christmas," movie, 2-5 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- "Almost, Maine," performed by the Anderson High School Theatre Arts Department, 3 p.m., AHS Room K100, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
- "Polar Express" movie, 6-9 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- "Readings and Carols," 2019 Anderson Area Children’s Choir and Youth Chorale, Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Alexandria
- "It’s a Wonderful Life," radio play, 3:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Lapel
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion, 1600 Main St.
