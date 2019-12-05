Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Soroptimists’ Celebrity Holiday Cookie Walk, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Union Building lobby, 1106 Meridian Plaza.
- Operation Veterans Services, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
- Fundraiser for The Christian Center, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 1925 E. 60th St.
- Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tour, 1-4 p.m., open house during Winterfest, 5-8 p.m.; 626 Main St.
- Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
- Chicken dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Winterfest, 5-8 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 28 W. 10th St.
- First Friday Arts Walk, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
- Season of Giving Gift Fair, 5-8 p.m., Union Building lobby, 1106 Meridian Plaza. Sponsored by Leadership Academy of Madison County.
- Free Christmas activities during Anderson First Friday/Winterfest, 5-8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St.
- Love Lights a Tree, 5:30 p.m., Community Hospital 1629 Building. A celebration to honor and memorialize loved ones who have been affected by cancer.
- "Imagine Christmas," an interactive experience for families, 6:30-8:30 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
- "Almost, Maine," performed by the Anderson High School Theatre Arts Department, 7 p.m., AHS Room K100, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
- Candles and Carols, 7:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
Alexandria
- White Christmas parade, 6-7:30 p.m, downtown Alexandria.
- "It’s a Wonderful Life," radio play, 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners and frog leg dinners (while they last), 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
- Seventh annual Juried Art Show, 6-8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
