Activities and events scheduled for Friday:

Anderson

  • Soroptimists’ Celebrity Holiday Cookie Walk, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Union Building lobby, 1106 Meridian Plaza.
  • Operation Veterans Services, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
  • Fundraiser for The Christian Center, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 1925 E. 60th St.
  • Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tour, 1-4 p.m., open house during Winterfest, 5-8 p.m.; 626 Main St.
  • Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
  • Chicken dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
  • Winterfest, 5-8 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 28 W. 10th St.
  • First Friday Arts Walk, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
  • Season of Giving Gift Fair, 5-8 p.m., Union Building lobby, 1106 Meridian Plaza. Sponsored by Leadership Academy of Madison County.
  • Free Christmas activities during Anderson First Friday/Winterfest, 5-8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St.
  • Love Lights a Tree, 5:30 p.m., Community Hospital 1629 Building. A celebration to honor and memorialize loved ones who have been affected by cancer.
  • "Imagine Christmas," an interactive experience for families, 6:30-8:30 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
  • "Almost, Maine," performed by the Anderson High School Theatre Arts Department, 7 p.m., AHS Room K100, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
  • Candles and Carols, 7:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.

Alexandria

  • White Christmas parade, 6-7:30 p.m, downtown Alexandria.
  • "It’s a Wonderful Life," radio play, 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Middletown

  • Broasted fish dinners and frog leg dinners (while they last), 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Pendleton

  • Seventh annual Juried Art Show, 6-8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.

