GO MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of ‘59 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Gruenewald House Style Show, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Jazz Bands concert, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
