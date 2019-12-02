LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

GO MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:

Anderson

Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of ‘59 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.

Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Gruenewald House Style Show, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Jazz Bands concert, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

