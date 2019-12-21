LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events planned for Sunday:

Anderson

Pet Nail Trims hosted by sit-stay-play In-home pet sitting & more, 1-2:30 p.m., Tractor Supply Co., 6818 S. Scatterfield Road.

“The Nutcracker” ballet, 2:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

New Purpose Christmas Celebration, 5-8 p.m., New Purpose Ministries, 2404 Dewey St.

Carols and Candlelight, 6-7 p.m., Parkview Church Of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.

Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.

