Anderson
- Allen Chapel Church Clothes Closet Free Christmas Giveaway, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.,
- Holiday Gifts & Goodies, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St. Fundraiser for Secret Families of Madison County.
- Painting in the Park, 10 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Hosted by Park Place Arts and Mounds State Park.
- Holiday Bazaar for The Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary of Muncie, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Friends of Library book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
- Bake sale, 1-5 p.m., Emporium Flea Market, 2100A S. Scatterfield Road. Proceeds to Animal Protection League.
- Theatrical presentation of “A Christmas Carol” hosted by The Minnetrista Theatre Preserves, 2 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- A Night at the manager, a time for praise and worship, 4-8 p.m.; free dinner, 4-6 p.m.; The Gathering, 3830 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- 42nd Annual Nativity Pageant, 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
- Christmas at the Bronnenberg Home, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- “A Krampus Nightmare,” 7-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
- WOW Chapter of Red Hats Christmas Party, 11 a.m., Golden Corral, 6315 S. Scatterfield Road.
- A Symphony Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Anderson Symphony Orchestra's annual holiday concert with guest vocalists Paul Langford, Leah Crane, Heather Lake and Erin Benedict.
- "Open House," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Knights of Columbus chicken fry, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., 5-7:30 p.m.
Pendleton
- Fill the Pendleton Community Library food pantry and photos with Santa, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Quack Daddy Donuts, 106 W. State St. Sponsored by the Real Estate Pros. Bring nonperishable foods to donate to Read ‘n Feed food pantry.
Yorktown
- Yorktown Luminary Festival 2019, noon-7 p.m.
