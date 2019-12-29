Go MAD Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
- Monday Night Casual Magic, 6 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 53rd St.
Indianapolis
- Christmas at the Zoo, 5 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St.
- Animal Trivia Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sun King Brewery, 135 N. College Ave. Proceeds to Furever We Love.
- Ugly Sweater Run, 6:30 p.m., BrewDog, 1140 Shelby St.
Muncie
Holiday Pickleball Social, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Northwest YMCA, 3500 N. Chadam Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.