LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD Go MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Monday:

Anderson

  • Monday Night Casual Magic, 6 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 53rd St.

Indianapolis

  • Christmas at the Zoo, 5 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St.
  • Animal Trivia Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sun King Brewery, 135 N. College Ave. Proceeds to Furever We Love.
  • Ugly Sweater Run, 6:30 p.m., BrewDog, 1140 Shelby St.

Muncie

Holiday Pickleball Social, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Northwest YMCA, 3500 N. Chadam Lane.

Tags

Recommended for you