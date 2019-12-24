Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Elwood
- Light Up The Magic, 6:30-10:30 p.m., through Jan. 1, downtown Elwood.
Frankton
- Burger Haus Lights, 6 p.m., 1211 E Sigler St.
Indianapolis
- Christmas Nights of Lights, 6 p.m., Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 38th St.
- Christmas Coffee, Donuts + Hugs, Noon-3 p.m., Neidhammer, 2102 E. Washington St.
- Christmas Day Skate, 6 p.m., Skateland, 3902 N Glen Arm Road
