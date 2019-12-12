Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- South Bend Chocolate Co. and Personalize It Ornaments, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
- Anderson High School Class of ‘48 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant.
- Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
- Fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Welcome Home meal, 6 p.m., Anderson Church of the Brethren, 711 N. Scatterfield Road. (for all veterans, active service people and their families).
- Christmas in the City with Doug Anderson, 6:30 p.m., Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St. Proceeds to East Central Indiana CASA.
- “Imagine Christmas,” an interactive experience for families, 6:30-8:30 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
- Eighth annual Christmas Haunted attraction, “A Krampus Nightmare,” 7-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
- Ugly Sweater Dance Contest, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., 6-9 p.m.
- "Open House," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 127, 450 N. 10th St.
