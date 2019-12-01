LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events planned for today:

Anderson

Christian Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 2124 Cedar St.

Free Senior Movie, “The Overcomer,” 10 a.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. (New location)

Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.

World AIDS Day event hosted by the Madison County Health Department, 2-6 p.m., Miami Conference Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Tags

Recommended for you