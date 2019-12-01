Go MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
Christian Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 2124 Cedar St.
Free Senior Movie, “The Overcomer,” 10 a.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. (New location)
Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
World AIDS Day event hosted by the Madison County Health Department, 2-6 p.m., Miami Conference Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.