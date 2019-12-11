Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
- South Bend Chocolate Co. and Personalize It Ornaments, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Fundraiser sponsored by the CHA Auxiliary.
- Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group meeting, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., at Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
- Anderson High School Class of 1960 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Blaze Bar and Grill at Championship Lanes.
- Anderson High School Class of 1947 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road
- Highland High School Class of ‘66 luncheon, 1 p.m., Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
- Elementary students Christmas program, 6:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
- Bereavement Support Ministry candlelight service, 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road.
- Sandi Patty Christmas, 7-9:30 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- Line dancing, 7:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.
- "Open House," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Christmas with Selah, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.