LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events planned for Thursday:

Anderson

Anderson High School Class of 1952 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.

Poetry Night, 6:30 p.m., A-Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.

Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.

Secondary Christmas concert, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Indiana Christian Academy, Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Tags

Recommended for you