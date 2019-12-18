Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
Anderson High School Class of 1952 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Poetry Night, 6:30 p.m., A-Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Secondary Christmas concert, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Indiana Christian Academy, Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
