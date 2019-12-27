Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
Bird Walk, 9 a.m.; The Science of Snow, 10-10:30 a.m.; Healing Power of Nature: Vibrational Sound Bath, 1-1:45 p.m.; Color in Nature, 2-4 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Christmas Tours of the Gruenewald Home, 1 p.m., 626 N. Main St.
Senior Dance, 6-9 p.m., every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“Space Jam” movie showing, 7-10 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Lost Legends Tribute featuring Joyce Licorish & Deaon Forever, 7-10 p.m., LovEvents Banquet Hall & Catering, 1803 Broadway.
“Soupper” Supper dinner fundraiser, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.
