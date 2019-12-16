LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Tuesday:

Anderson

• Anderson High School Class of ‘56 luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, Scatterfield Road.

• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

• Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

• Secondary Christmas Concert, 6-7:30 p.m., Indiana Christian Academy/Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.

• Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.