Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
Anderson
• Anderson High School Class of ‘56 luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, Scatterfield Road.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Secondary Christmas Concert, 6-7:30 p.m., Indiana Christian Academy/Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
• Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Commented
