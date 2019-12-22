LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Monday:

Anderson

  • Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
  • Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Cookies with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, 2-3 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
  • Light Run hosted by Anderson Road Runners Club, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 E. Eighth St.

Elwood

  • Light Up The Magic, 6:30-10:30 p.m., through Jan. 1, downtown Elwood.

