Activities and events planned for Monday:
Anderson
- Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Cookies with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, 2-3 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Light Run hosted by Anderson Road Runners Club, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 E. Eighth St.
Elwood
- Light Up The Magic, 6:30-10:30 p.m., through Jan. 1, downtown Elwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.