Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
“The Nutcracker” ballet, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Middletown
Mountain oysters, 11 a.m. until sold out, Middletown American Legion, Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. Hosted by the Sons of the American Legion.
Muncie
Cook & Belle’s 10th annual Christmas Show, doors open, 6:30 p.m.; show, 7:30 p.m.; auditorium of Muncie Central High School, Walnut Street.
