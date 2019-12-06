Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
Indiana State Fall Competition hosted by Anderson Invasion Champion Force Cheer, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
United Housing fundraiser, “Santa Shoppe!”, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Vermillion Place, 449 Main St. Vendors, concessions, a bake sale, door prizes, raffles, and a free gift wrapping station. “Rudy” the Rudolph, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Santa and Mrs Claus, arrive at noon. Elsa “Frozen” will be there from noon-1 p.m.
Indiana Open Warm-Up hosted by the Anderson Chess Club, 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Anderson Cinema, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
Anderson High School Show Choir’s second annual Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m.-noon, cafeteria, AHS, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
Craft and Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Central Community Chapel, 1004 Indiana Ave.
Santa’s Holiday Fair and local authors (Steve Jackson and David Humphrey) signing books, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Santa visit, 1-3 p.m., Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St.
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Christmas Open House hosted by Madison County Humane Society, 1-3 p.m., MCHS, 2219 Crystal St.
Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
- City of Anderson Christmas Celebration and Parade, Santa arrives 3 p.m.; parade, 5:30 p.m.; tree lighting, 6 p.m.; movie, 7 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Ride to Rock Christmas, kickstands up, 1 p.m.; bands to play from 4 p.m.-midnight, Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 845 W. 53rd St.
Christmas Kick-Off dinner at the Chapel, 6-7:30 p.m., 641 Main St.
The Old Paths in concert, 6-8 p.m., West Cross Street Alliance Church, 3102 W. Cross St.
- “Almost, Maine,” performed by the Anderson High School Theatre Arts Department, 7 p.m., AHS Room K100, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
- Eighth annual Christmas Haunted attraction, “A Krampus Nightmare,” 7-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
- Doo Wop Yule Pop, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” radio play, 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
Christian Women’s Fellowship’s Cookie Walk, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Markleville
- “Christmas in Markleville”, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Santa, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; chili luncheon, Hardy Building, 1 W. Main St.
Middletown
Annual Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk (and Christmas crafts and homemade gifts), hosted by Christian Women’s Fellowship, 9 a.m.-noon, Sixth Street Christian Church, 146 N. Sixth St.
Mom to Mom Christmas Gift Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Fifth St.
- Middletown Christmas Parade, 4-6 p.m., Locust Street.
Pendleton
All-you-can-eat buffet breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. (must be 18 or over), AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway. Hosted by the Sons of AMVETS.
