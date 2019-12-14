Activities and events planned for Sunday:
Anderson
- "Open House," 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive. Kickoff party, 4-6 p.m. with Santa.
- 42nd Annual Nativity Pageant, 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
Alexandria
- Alexandria Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., sanctuary of Alexandria First Baptist Church on Indiana 9.
Lapel
- Christmas Cantata, 7 p.m., sanctuary, Trinity United Methodist Church.
