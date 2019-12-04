Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
- Exchange Club Mini Christmas Trees & Wreaths Auction, lunch at 11 a.m., Paramount Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Doors open at 10 a.m. (must have purchased tickets in advance).
Anderson Lions Club meeting with special guest Community Hospital Volunteer Director Lorie Staehler, noon, Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
- Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Leftover Recipe Swap, 6-7 p.m., Cardinal Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Dan Smith’s Clavinova Concert, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
- Choirs concert, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
- “It’s a Wonderful Life,” radio play, 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
