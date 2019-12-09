LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events planned for Tuesday:

Anderson

Christmas Spectacular hosted by Liberty Christian School, 6:30 p.m., Faith Church, 2817 E. 53rd St.

Sixth-grade band concert, 6:30 p.m., Anderson Intermediate School, 2300 Lindberg Road.

Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Family Fandom: Star Wars, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Children’s Department, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Alexandria

The Art Circle of Alexandria presents The Gifts of Christmas Past: A Holiday Open House and Student Art Exhibit, 6:30 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 Harrison St.

