Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
Christmas Eve Experience, 5-6 p.m., Waterline Church, 5550 S. Ind. 67.
Christmas Eve Service, 6-7 p.m., Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
Christmas Eve Service, 6-9 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
Christmas Eve at Central: a traditional service, 7-8:30 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7-9 p.m., First Pentecostal Church, 630 W. 53rd St.
Pendleton
Christmas Eve Services, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Fall Creek Christian Church, 1102 W. 700S.
