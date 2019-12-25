Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
• Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Pokemon League!, 5:30 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
• Open Hours and Craft Night, 6 p.m., Copper Centaur Studios, 619 Nichol Ave.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Indianapolis
• Christmas Nights of Lights, 6 p.m., Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 38th St.
• Christmas at the Zoo, 5-9 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.