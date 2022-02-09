LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Country line dancing, 3 to 4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Night Ranger, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents guest artists Aaron Paige, tenor, and Peter Douglas, pianist, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Anderson University’s York Performance Hall, University Bouvelard.

Chesterfield

Dance, 6 p.m., with DJ Buddy Patterson, American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

