Anderson
Country line dancing, 3 to 4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Night Ranger, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents guest artists Aaron Paige, tenor, and Peter Douglas, pianist, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Anderson University’s York Performance Hall, University Bouvelard.
Chesterfield
Dance, 6 p.m., with DJ Buddy Patterson, American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.