SATURDAY

Anderson

Galentine’s Day Brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.

2nd annual Chocolates for Charity 1 to 3 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene Community Center, 2301 Meridian St.

Madison County 4-H annual open house/enrollment event, 2 to 4 p.m. at Purdue Polytechnic, Anderson.

Chicken fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.

Mystery at the Museum 7 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.

Jennifer Mlott 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

The Homestead Band 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.

Frankton

The Overruled Band 8 p.m. to midnight at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.

Muncie

Reminisce Band 7 to 10 p.m. at the Delaware County Senior Center, 2517 W. Eighth St.

Wicked 4Play 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Oasis Bar & Grill.

Pendleton

Valentine’s Gala 7 p.m. at Aerial Fit 2 Fly, 3187 Angle Road.

Yorktown

Valentine’s dinner with The Collectors 8 to 11 p.m. at Yorktown American Legion Post 321, 2110 S. Broadway St.

SUNDAY

Frankton

Frankton American Legion Chili Bowl 1 to 4 p.m. at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.

