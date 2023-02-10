SATURDAY
Anderson
Galentine’s Day Brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
2nd annual Chocolates for Charity 1 to 3 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene Community Center, 2301 Meridian St.
Madison County 4-H annual open house/enrollment event, 2 to 4 p.m. at Purdue Polytechnic, Anderson.
Chicken fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Mystery at the Museum 7 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
Jennifer Mlott 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
The Homestead Band 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Frankton
The Overruled Band 8 p.m. to midnight at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Muncie
Reminisce Band 7 to 10 p.m. at the Delaware County Senior Center, 2517 W. Eighth St.
Wicked 4Play 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Oasis Bar & Grill.
Pendleton
Valentine’s Gala 7 p.m. at Aerial Fit 2 Fly, 3187 Angle Road.
Yorktown
Valentine’s dinner with The Collectors 8 to 11 p.m. at Yorktown American Legion Post 321, 2110 S. Broadway St.
SUNDAY
Frankton
Frankton American Legion Chili Bowl 1 to 4 p.m. at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.