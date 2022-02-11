SATURDAY
Anderson
State Queens Bowling Tournament, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Painting in the Park, 10 a.m. to noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra classical Valentine concert, with guest harpist Heaven Fan, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Valentine’s Dance with SpLit Endz, 8 p.m., Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Valentine’s Day Show, 9 p.m., DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
“Jackass Forever,” 7 p.m., UFC 271; doors open at 9 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Super Bowl Doubles Bowling Tournament, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Moran’s Annual Candlelight Dinners, 2 to 9 p.m., Moran’s Bar & Grill, 1320 E. 23rd St. Call 765-649-4933 to reserve a table.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.