MONDAY

Anderson

Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

Elwood

DIY Valentine’s Cards (kids of all ages) 4 to 5 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; country line dancing 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Mystery at the Museum 6 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.

Valentine’s Day Four Course Meal and live music 6:30 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St. Reservations requested.

Muncie

Valentine’s Day at Made in Muncie! 4 to 8 p.m. at Made in Muncie Pottery, 313 S. Walnut St.

