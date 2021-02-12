Anderson
Hip Hop Night (by So Syzzley Entertainment), 8 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Joe Hess, 7-10 p.m., Tap 5’s Broadway.
Valentine’s Day Steak Dinner and Comedy Show, 8 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Valentine’s Weekend Jazz Night, 7:30 p.m., The Usual Suspects Cigar Bar, 9 Town Center Plaza
Lapel
Levi Driskel, 8-11 p.m., Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St.
Middletown
Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.