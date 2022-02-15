Anderson
Walkers, 8 a.m. to noon, Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
“The Mousetrap,” 7 to 10 p.m., Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St. Presented by The Duck Creek Players.
Frankton
Salmon patty or Sloppy Joe dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
