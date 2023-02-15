Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold’Em Tournament, buy-in from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Live music with Neil Anthony 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
“Rope” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
“Seussical, Jr.” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Aaron Lewis (acoustic) in concert 7 p.m. at Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.