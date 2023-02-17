SATURDAY
Anderson
Grand Opening of Buckskin Bikes, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (10 a.m. ribbon cutting; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. shop open; 4 p.m. group bike ride (weather dependent; and open house party, 6 p.m.; at 915 S. Madison Ave.
Tenderloin Pop-Up Fundraiser noon to 2 p.m. at Mount Moriah Lodge, 3921 Nichol Ave.
Soap Felting Workshop 1 to 3 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Mystery at the Museum 7 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents “Godspell” 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Alexandria
“Seussical, Jr.” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St.
Middletown
Mountain oysters, 11 a.m. until sold out at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Rock and Roll Trifecta (The Why Store, Pushing Daisy’s and Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, 5 to 11:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Larry “The Can Man” Van Ness Memorial Portrait Event 10 a.m. at Star Photo, 902 Main St.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents “Godspell” 2:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Alexandria
“Seussical, Jr.” 3 p.m. at The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St.
Lapel
Daytona 500 party; legion opens, 1 p.m.; race, 2:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St. (behind Get Go).