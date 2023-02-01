Anderson
• Coffee with Friends by Mayor Tom Broderick and Anderson Parks, 8 to 10 a.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold’Em Tournament, buy-in, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Phil Wickham — The Singalong Tour with Matt Maher and Leeland Mooring, 7 to 10 p.m., Anderson University Reardon Auditorium, 1105 E. Fifth St.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.