Alexandria
“Iron Giant,” 11 a.m.; “Monty Python,” 7 p.m.; 407 N. Harrison St.
Island Vibe Band, 8-11 p.m., Alexandria Eagles Post 1117, 217 Cleveland St.
Fishers
Presidents Day activities rescheduled from Monday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., (no charge), Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Middletown
Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
87 Southbound, 8-11 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.
