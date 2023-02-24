SATURDAY
Anderson
Candle making workshop 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Mystery at the Museum 7 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
Cultured Classics: Food, Wine and Music Pairing 7 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St. Tickets required.
APL fundraiser with Ed Paul Fry 7 to 9 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents “Godspell” 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Buddy Guy 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
Auditions for “Our Little Revolution” 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Ingalls
Karaoke 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Music Box Bar and Grill, 203 N. Meridian St.
Lapel
Swiss steak dinner 5 to 7 p.m. at Lapel American Legion, 1600 Main St.
Pendleton
Anderson Area Christian Lenten Breakfast, 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 225 W. State St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Heritage Hymn Sing-Along 6 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Alexandria
Auditions for “Our Little Revolution” 5 to 7 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.