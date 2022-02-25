LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Indiana State Open Bowling Tournament each weekend except for Easter weekend, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.

Audubon Bird Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

“Seussical The Musical,” 2:30 to 5 p.m.; presented by Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance, Byrum Hall.

Spaghetti dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road. Proceeds to support mission trip.

Lapel

Beef/chicken noodle dinners, 5 to 7 p.m., Lapel American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St.

Tags

Trending Video