Anderson
Indiana State Open Bowling Tournament each weekend except for Easter weekend, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Audubon Bird Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
“Seussical The Musical,” 2:30 to 5 p.m.; presented by Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance, Byrum Hall.
Spaghetti dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road. Proceeds to support mission trip.
Lapel
Beef/chicken noodle dinners, 5 to 7 p.m., Lapel American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St.
