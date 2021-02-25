Anderson
Student exhibition entries, 3-6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. Sponsored by the Art Association of Madison County.
Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St. Carry-outs available.
Kandis Chambers, 8:30 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
