SATURDAY
Anderson
Mystery at the Museum 7 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
Doug Dillman 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra: Andre Gaskins, Cello, 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Fortville
Mank & Sass 8 p.m. at FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, 215 S. Main St.
Ingalls
Karaoke 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Music Box Bar and Grill.
Muncie
The World of Musicals 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.
Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony Concert 7:30 p.m. at Sursa Hall, 1890 W. Riverside Ave. (on the campus of Ball State University).
Pendleton
Philo Beddoe 8 to 11 p.m. at Pendleton American Legion Post 117, 611 W. State St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
“First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation (Union Township) by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson, 2 p.m. Bowman Room of the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.