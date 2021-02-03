LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Karaoke Night, 7-9 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Tags

Trending Video