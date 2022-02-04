LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

Back to the ’90s, 8 p.m. to midnight, Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.

Alexandria

Homestead Band, 8 to 11 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 117 E. Cleveland St.

Pendleton

All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. AMVETS Post 26 (no one under age of 21).

SUNDAY

Anderson

Dinosaur World Live, 3 p.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Middletown

Winter Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. at Dietrich Park.

Due to inclement weather, check directly with the venue to see if events are still taking place.

Tags

Trending Video