SATURDAY
Anderson
Back to the ’90s, 8 p.m. to midnight, Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Homestead Band, 8 to 11 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 117 E. Cleveland St.
Pendleton
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. AMVETS Post 26 (no one under age of 21).
SUNDAY
Anderson
Dinosaur World Live, 3 p.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Middletown
Winter Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. at Dietrich Park.
Due to inclement weather, check directly with the venue to see if events are still taking place.
