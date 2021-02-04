Anderson
5’s Karaoke Night, 7-9 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Sing-Along Bingo: British Invasion, 8-10 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Friday night dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
