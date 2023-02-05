MONDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road. (Must have an RCCI membership card to participate).
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; country line dancing 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road. (Must have an RCCI membership card to participate).
Frankton
Madison County Historical presentation by Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson “A History of Horse Racing Tracks in Madison County” 6 p.m. in the Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.