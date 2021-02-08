GO MAD
Monday, Feb. 8
Frankton
Baked spaghetti dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%..
Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 8, 2021 @ 7:14 am
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.