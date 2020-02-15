Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
IN-Focus Photography competition exhibit, opening reception and awards, 2-4 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Black History Program, 4 p.m., Wallace Temple AME Church, 1518 Forkner St.
Muncie
Muncie Symphony Orchestra, 4 p.m., Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.
Tango Workshop and Practice, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Harmony Dance Studio, 3101 S. Madison St.
Noblesville
Family Friendly Ride on the Nickel Plate Express, 2:30-4 p.m., Forest Park, 2370 Conner St.
Pendleton
Sons of AMVETS chili cook-off, begins at 2 p.m.; AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway. Must be 18 and over to attend.
