Anderson
Ham, bean and cornbread dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Allen Chapel AME Fellowship Hall, 1610 Sheridan St.
Friends of the Library Book Sale, noon-4:30 p.m., third floor bookstore, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage,” a family engagement concert by the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Frankton
Sweetheart Dance with Quincy’s Brass, 8 p.m.-midnight, Frankton American Legion.
