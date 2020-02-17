Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Anderson High School Class of ‘49 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant.
Monthly luncheon of Anderson High School Class of ‘56, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Senior Age euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
